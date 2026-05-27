Van Wert BOE approves administrative, union contracts

Van Wert City Schools Superintendent Mark Bagley has a new five-year contract. It was approved during Wednesday’s school board meeting. Several other administrative contracts were approved, along with supplemental contracts and a three year agreement with the union that represents non-teaching employees. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Administrative contracts, including one for Superintendent Mark Bagley, were approved by the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education on Wednesday.

The board approved a five-year contract for Bagley under a retire-rehire provision. Bagley, who previously served as middle school principal, was originally hired as superintendent in March of 2020 and was given a three year contract, which was renewed in February of 2023.

“I was hired (as superintendent) basically during COVID and to go through these six years and then be afforded the ability to come back, I feel very blessed,” Bagley said after the meeting. “Humbly, I love leading this district and everybody else is more important than I am, but I’m happy to serve the district.”

Board members also approved the retire-rehire of Chris Covey, Director of Curriculum and Instruction. He received a three year contract. Other three-year administrative contracts, not under the retire-rehire provision, were approved for Special Services Coordinator Ruth Ann Dowler, Middle School Principal Darla Dunlap, High School Principal Chuck Rollins, and school psychologists Ashlee Featherson and Easton Rudasill.

Van Wert Elementary will have a new principal next year. The board accepted the resignation of current Principal Justin Krogman, who’s leaving for the same position at Shawnee.

Other hires given approval on Wednesday included Meghan Dicke, middle school secretary; Kelsey Cunningham, middle school/high school secretary; Amari Junkins, middle school music and band teacher/high school assistant band director, and John Okuly, assistant to the director of maintenance. The board also approved a long list of elementary paraprofessionals, early childhood center, elementary and middle school summer staff.

Supplemental coaching contracts were approved for Morgan Hicks, high school volleyball volunteer; Morgan Seewer and Dylan Welch, freshman football; Ben Collins, freshman football volunteer; Josiah Poletta, high school football volunteer, and Charlie Witten and Turner Witten, middle school football.

In addition to Krogman’s resignation, a handful of other resignations were accepted, including third grade teacher Dylan Wierwille, early childhood center paraprofessional Emilee Colgan, elementary school paraprofessional Jerrickah Catlin, elementary school secretary Debbie Rager, and custodian Daniel Arend. The board also approved a one-year leave of absence for first grade teacher Jessica Small.

A new three-year contract with the Van Employees of the Van Wert City Schools was given unamimous approval. The agreement with the union that represents non-teaching employees calls for raises of 4.0, 3.5 and 3.5 percent.

“It was a great process and we had great discussion and I’m happy we were able to come to an agreement,” Board President Anthony Adams said.

Treasurer Troy Bowersock said a March wind storm did approximately $60,000 damage to school property, with most of it being roof damage. He said the district’s insurance carrier has agreed to cover the entire amount, minus a $10,000 deductible. He also noted $7.4 million of the allotted $8.5 million has been spent on the Eggerss Stadium renovation project. Phase IV of the project is ongoing and Bagley said a dedication ceremony remains on the calendar for September 18.

Among the other agenda items approved by the board:

An overnight request for high school girls basketbal to Sandusky for the Cedar Point Shootout, June 8-9.

A satellite program standards and maintenance agreement with Vantage Career Center.

An academic affiliation agreement with the University of Toledo’s College of Health and Human Services.

A memoradum of understanding with Defiance College for hosting teacher education candidates.

A three-year service agreement with Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative.

An agreement with Northern Ohio Virtual Academy.

Early in the meeting, the board heard a brief presentation by Van Wert Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Mark Verville about the Youth Leadership Academy, and a presentation by Middle School Principal Ben Collins and High School Assistant Principal Ryan Parrish called “The Cougar Standard – Building a Culture of Growth.” At the end of the meeting, the board went into executive session to discuss personnel but outside of adjournment, no action was taken.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.