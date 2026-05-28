Elks donation…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $200 to the Van Wert County Council on Aging. The monies will go towards supporting their upcoming 13th annual designer purse bingo fundraiser scheduled for Friday, June 12. The agency will use the donation to purchase designer handbags which will be displayed and used as bingo prizes throughout the fundraiser. The Council on Aging has been serving seniors for 44 years, transporting them every day to medical appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies or social service appointments free of charge. Council on Aging Executive Director Kevin Matthews (above left) accepts the check from Lodge Lecturing Knight Paul Kelly. Photo submitted