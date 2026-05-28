Everett Marshall Farmer

Everett Marshall Farmer, 62, of Van Wert, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 17, 2026, surrounded by loved ones after an extended battle with esophageal cancer.

Everett was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Marshall Farmer and Nancy Jean (Raabe) Farmer.

He leaves behind his daughter, Ashley “Nicole” (Andrew) Ross, and his granddaughters, Evelyn and McKenzie Ross. He is also survived by two brothers and a sister, Robert “Skip” (Cherrie) Farmer, Donna (Joseph) Gregory, and Scott “Clint” Farmer. He will also be deeply missed by nine nephews, a niece, and several cousins.

Everett Farmer

Born on December 10, 1963, at Van Wert County Hospital to Don and Nancy Farmer, Everett grew up in our small town of Van Wert and for a brief time in Thousand Oaks, California, alongside his siblings.

Everett was a graduate of the Van Wert High School Class of 1982, where he was actively involved in varsity football and baseball. He also cheered for basketball, participated in choral programs, and attended First United Methodist Church.

After graduating high school, Everett enlisted in the United States Army, completing basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and AIT at Fort Lee, Virginia. He proudly served for nine years as a Unit Supply Specialist before being honorably discharged as a Corporal from Fort McPherson, Georgia in 1992. His service assignments included Fort Story, Virginia, Egypt, and the Atlanta Recruiting Battalion in Georgia.

During his time in the service, Everett met and married Natalie Campbell in 1986, and together they welcomed their daughter in 1991. Although they are no longer married, his separation with Natalie was amicable. In recent years, they continued to stay in touch as they shared battles with cancer and through the love they both held for their daughter and granddaughters.

Following his military service, Everett resided in several places, including Marietta, Georgia, Medina, Ohio, and Powder Springs, Georgia, before eventually returning to Van Wert in 2004 so that he and his daughter could be closer to family. Since returning home, Everett had been a loyal and hardworking employee at Tecumseh, now known as Akers Packaging Solutions, for over 20 years where his leadership and can-do attitude eventually earned him the position of plant manager before stepping down due to his diagnosis.

Everett lived a simple life and in the end, placed his life into the hands of Jesus. He may not have been a “go-to-church-every-Sunday” kind of guy, but he never stopped believing. He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend — serious when necessary, but also a goofball with an infectious laugh and a generous heart. He enjoyed bowling and often competed at the state level with his team, “My Drinking Team Has a Bowling Problem.” The rest of the year, he loved campground life at Timberwoods Campground, where he frequently dominated at putt-putt and occasional cornhole tournaments as well. With that being said, he did not want us to morn his loss but celebrate his life. Help us honor his life the first weekend of June and by reuniting family and old friends with new and partaking in the activities he loved to do.

Olympic Lanes

Friday, June 5, 6-9 p.m.

A big shout-out to Olympic Lanes for opening their doors during the off-season. This is nothing formal — just an opportunity for friends and family coming into town early to spend time together, though everyone who knew Everett is welcome to attend. Pizza, soft drinks as well as keg beer (for those of age) will be provided free of charge (liquor not included). Bowling, including two games and shoe rental, will be available for $8/person.

Timberwoods Campground

Saturday, June 6 1-5 p.m.

This will be a day to remember, laugh, share stories, and honor the memories we all hold close to our hearts. Burgers and hot dogs will be grilled, with snacks and light refreshments provided. Feel free to BYOB and come ready to a great time. There will be cornhole and putt-putt tournaments, along with a possible bounce house for the kids, making it a fun day for all ages. Tournament entry will be $5/person. Half of the proceeds will go to the winners, with the remaining half benefitting the Activities Committee — a cause Everett himself would have chosen to support.

This celebration is about togetherness, laughter, and remembering the good times and making new ones — just the way Everett would have wanted.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.