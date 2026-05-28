Hundreds set to graduate from UNOH

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio’s 106th annual commencement exercises will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center. A total of 745 graduates from the College of Applied Technologies, College of Business, College of Health Professions, College of Occupational Professions, and Graduate College will receive 917 diplomas and degrees. 125 students have earned two or more credentials.

The 2026 University of Northwestern Ohio graduates represent 40 states (Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington DC, West Virginia, and Wisconsin) and 17 countries (Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Grenada, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, United States, United Kingdom, and Zimbabwe).

International students will be recognized with stoles marking their country of heritage, and all military service members and veterans will be recognized with red, white, and blue cords. These graduates and faculty members are being acknowledged to show respect for their service to the United States.

The graduation speaker for this year’s ceremonies is 2017 MBA Graduate Brad Jordan. Jordan is the Director of Talent Acquisition at Crown Equipment Corporation.

“The classes were very relevant to my day-to-day life both professionally and personally, and that’s why I enjoyed attending UNOH for their online MBA program,” Jordan said. “I could travel for work, and I could be out of state, even out of the country, and still was able to complete the required assignments on time. I would definitely recommend UNOH to anyone who wants to pursue an MBA.”

This year, the University Grand Marshal is Sarah Kidd. Kidd is an associate professor in the College of Applied Technologies at UNOH. Kidd has been employed by UNOH for 21 years. Brittany Goodman was chosen as the Student Marshal for this year’s graduating class. She will graduate in 2027 with a bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness Management.