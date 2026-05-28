The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, May. 28, 2026

Three Cougars named All-WBL

VW independent sports

Van Wert’s Trevor Halker has been named first team All-Western Buckeye League baseball, while two teammates also earned all-league honors. Easton Putman was named third team All-WBL, one of just two freshmen to earn all-league honors, while Griffin McCracken was named honorable mention All-WBL.

Kasey Gross of St. Marys Memorial was named player of the year, while Bath’s Joe Gomez and Defiance’s Rick Weaver were named co-coaches of the year. Bath and Defiance finished as WBL co-champions this season.

First team

  • Kasey Gross, senior, St. Marys Memorial
  • Ike Webb, junior, Defiance
  • Drew Bailey, senior, Wapakoneta
  • Jonan Snyder, sophomore, Elida
  • Jaden Miller, senior, Bath
  • Trevor Halker, senior, Van Wert
  • Colt Ward, sophomore, Defiance
  • Tanner Wendel, senior, Celina
  • Grant Leopold, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf
  • Colton Graham, sophomore, Elida

Second team

  • Griffin Mericle, senior, Wapakoneta
  • Bodee Schulte-Arn, junior, Celina
  • Luke Rammel, senior, St. Marys Memorial
  • Zach Welsch, senior, Bath
  • Mason Noirot, sophomore, Defiance
  • Carson Yaeger, junior, Ottawa-Glandorf
  • Logan Markley, senior, Bath
  • Ben Adcock, sophomore, Elida
  • Preston Rupert, senior, St. Marys Memorial
  • Jaren Honsberger, senior, Defiance

Third team

  • Easton Putman, freshman, Van Wert
  • Ethan Brandt, junior, Wapakoneta
  • Gavin Tickle, sophomore, Elida
  • Haiden Aldrich, sophomore, Ottawa-Glandorf
  • Wes Greber, senior, Celina
  • Karson Green, senior, Bath
  • Austin Dysert, junior, Kenton
  • Daniel Cole, junior, Bath
  • Aiden Meinerding, senior, St. Marys Memorial
  • Blake Dingledine, senior, St. Marys Memorial

Honorable mention

  • Peyton Liles, senior, Bath
  • Griffin McCracken, senior, Van Wert
  • Ohyn May, junior, Celina
  • Brayden Weaver, senior, Defiance
  • Gabe Miley, senior, Elida
  • Haven Conley, junior, Kenton
  • Landon Pester, junior, Ottawa-Glandorf
  • Cooper Hartman, freshman, Shawnee
  • Reese Howell, junior, St. Marys Memorial
  • Zach Fisher, senior, Wapakoneta

Player of the Year: Kasey Gross, St. Marys Memorial

Coach of the Year: Joe Gomez, Bath and Rick Weaver, Defiance

POSTED: 05/28/26 at 12:31 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports