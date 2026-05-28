Three Cougars named All-WBL
VW independent sports
Van Wert’s Trevor Halker has been named first team All-Western Buckeye League baseball, while two teammates also earned all-league honors. Easton Putman was named third team All-WBL, one of just two freshmen to earn all-league honors, while Griffin McCracken was named honorable mention All-WBL.
Kasey Gross of St. Marys Memorial was named player of the year, while Bath’s Joe Gomez and Defiance’s Rick Weaver were named co-coaches of the year. Bath and Defiance finished as WBL co-champions this season.
First team
- Kasey Gross, senior, St. Marys Memorial
- Ike Webb, junior, Defiance
- Drew Bailey, senior, Wapakoneta
- Jonan Snyder, sophomore, Elida
- Jaden Miller, senior, Bath
- Trevor Halker, senior, Van Wert
- Colt Ward, sophomore, Defiance
- Tanner Wendel, senior, Celina
- Grant Leopold, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf
- Colton Graham, sophomore, Elida
Second team
- Griffin Mericle, senior, Wapakoneta
- Bodee Schulte-Arn, junior, Celina
- Luke Rammel, senior, St. Marys Memorial
- Zach Welsch, senior, Bath
- Mason Noirot, sophomore, Defiance
- Carson Yaeger, junior, Ottawa-Glandorf
- Logan Markley, senior, Bath
- Ben Adcock, sophomore, Elida
- Preston Rupert, senior, St. Marys Memorial
- Jaren Honsberger, senior, Defiance
Third team
- Easton Putman, freshman, Van Wert
- Ethan Brandt, junior, Wapakoneta
- Gavin Tickle, sophomore, Elida
- Haiden Aldrich, sophomore, Ottawa-Glandorf
- Wes Greber, senior, Celina
- Karson Green, senior, Bath
- Austin Dysert, junior, Kenton
- Daniel Cole, junior, Bath
- Aiden Meinerding, senior, St. Marys Memorial
- Blake Dingledine, senior, St. Marys Memorial
Honorable mention
- Peyton Liles, senior, Bath
- Griffin McCracken, senior, Van Wert
- Ohyn May, junior, Celina
- Brayden Weaver, senior, Defiance
- Gabe Miley, senior, Elida
- Haven Conley, junior, Kenton
- Landon Pester, junior, Ottawa-Glandorf
- Cooper Hartman, freshman, Shawnee
- Reese Howell, junior, St. Marys Memorial
- Zach Fisher, senior, Wapakoneta
Player of the Year: Kasey Gross, St. Marys Memorial
Coach of the Year: Joe Gomez, Bath and Rick Weaver, Defiance
POSTED: 05/28/26 at 12:31 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports