Three Cougars named All-WBL

VW independent sports

Van Wert’s Trevor Halker has been named first team All-Western Buckeye League baseball, while two teammates also earned all-league honors. Easton Putman was named third team All-WBL, one of just two freshmen to earn all-league honors, while Griffin McCracken was named honorable mention All-WBL.

Kasey Gross of St. Marys Memorial was named player of the year, while Bath’s Joe Gomez and Defiance’s Rick Weaver were named co-coaches of the year. Bath and Defiance finished as WBL co-champions this season.

First team

Kasey Gross, senior, St. Marys Memorial

Ike Webb, junior, Defiance

Drew Bailey, senior, Wapakoneta

Jonan Snyder, sophomore, Elida

Jaden Miller, senior, Bath

Trevor Halker, senior, Van Wert

Colt Ward, sophomore, Defiance

Tanner Wendel, senior, Celina

Grant Leopold, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf

Colton Graham, sophomore, Elida

Second team

Griffin Mericle, senior, Wapakoneta

Bodee Schulte-Arn, junior, Celina

Luke Rammel, senior, St. Marys Memorial

Zach Welsch, senior, Bath

Mason Noirot, sophomore, Defiance

Carson Yaeger, junior, Ottawa-Glandorf

Logan Markley, senior, Bath

Ben Adcock, sophomore, Elida

Preston Rupert, senior, St. Marys Memorial

Jaren Honsberger, senior, Defiance

Third team

Easton Putman, freshman, Van Wert

Ethan Brandt, junior, Wapakoneta

Gavin Tickle, sophomore, Elida

Haiden Aldrich, sophomore, Ottawa-Glandorf

Wes Greber, senior, Celina

Karson Green, senior, Bath

Austin Dysert, junior, Kenton

Daniel Cole, junior, Bath

Aiden Meinerding, senior, St. Marys Memorial

Blake Dingledine, senior, St. Marys Memorial

Honorable mention

Peyton Liles, senior, Bath

Griffin McCracken, senior, Van Wert

Ohyn May, junior, Celina

Brayden Weaver, senior, Defiance

Gabe Miley, senior, Elida

Haven Conley, junior, Kenton

Landon Pester, junior, Ottawa-Glandorf

Cooper Hartman, freshman, Shawnee

Reese Howell, junior, St. Marys Memorial

Zach Fisher, senior, Wapakoneta

Player of the Year: Kasey Gross, St. Marys Memorial

Coach of the Year: Joe Gomez, Bath and Rick Weaver, Defiance