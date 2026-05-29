Cougars top Bryan for district title

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

FORT JENNINGS — The Van Wert Cougars are bound for the Division IV regional finals.

The red hot Cougars (15-12), who have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, have knocked off the top two seeds in the district and captured a district title with Friday’s 6-4 win over second seeded Bryan at Fort Jennings. The win came two days after Van Wert beat No. 1 seed Bath 6-1.

“It’s been fund watching this team improve and mature as the year has progressed,” head coach Charlie Witten said. “We’ve had many challenges along the way and have done a much better job of handling adversity as the season has progressed. We have improved more mentally than anything else this season.”

Cam Werts blasted a solo home run during Friday’s Division IV district championship game. Photos courtesy of Monica Campbell

Van Wert trailed the Golden Bears 1-0 entering the bottom of the second inning but put up four runs in the bottom half of the inning, which proved to be too much for Bryan to overcome. A two-out, bases loaded single by Griffin McCracken plated Alex Benner and Wyatt Scott. The following batter, Finley Dickinson reached first on an error, which also allowed Jace Huebner and McCracken to score.

A solo homer to center field by Cam Wert in the third pushed Van Wert’s lead to 5-1. Bryan answered with three runs in the fourth, including a two-run blast by Jacob Uran. However, the Golden Bears had chances but could draw no closer. Bryan had a pair of runners on via back-to-back walks in the fifth, but Easton Putman retired seven straight batters to help preserve the win. Putman went the distance on the mound, allowing six hits, four runs (three earned) with four strikeouts and a pair of walks.

McCracken had two of Van Wert’s seven hits and had a team high two RBIs.

Van Wert will face Perkins in the regional semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bowling Green State University’s Warren Steller Field. Perkins captured the Willard Division IV district title with a 6-0 no-hit win over St. Marys Memorial. The Pirates (21-5) did not allow a run in either district game.