Kenneth E. Hill

Kenneth E. Hill, 81, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on February 8, 1945, in Lancaster, Ohio, and was raised by Curtis and Mary (Speakman) Hill. On August 7, 1977, he married the love of his life, Carolyn Gipe, with whom he shared many years of happiness.

Kenneth Hill

Kenneth proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a member of First UB Church in Van Wert. In his younger years, Kenneth worked as a horse trainer. As time went on, he found joy in birdwatching and kept nine birdhouses on his property. He loved the outdoors, especially mowing his lawn and tending to the land around him.

Kenneth is survived by his children, James (Leann) Hill, Todd (Theresa) Hill, Kirt (Toni) McLeland, and Kristine (Bryan Snodgrass) Cox; siblings, Harold (Judy) Price, Richard (Cathy) Griffin, and Rose McKenzie; 12 grandchildren; five great‑grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Hill, and sisters, Carolyn, Joann, and Betty.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the Alspach‑Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert, with Pastor Mike Burtnett officiating. Interment will follow in Scott Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered by the combined units of the Van Wert VFW and American Legion. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, June 1, at Alspach‑Gearhart Funeral Home, and again one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Memorial donations may be made in Kenneth’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.