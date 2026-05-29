Lancers are regional champs, state bound

VW independent sports

BOWLING GREEN — Simply put, Margaretta was no match for Lincolnview on Friday. Ila Hughes struck out 16 Polar Bear batters and the Lancers piled up a dozen hits on the way to a 9-2 Division VI regional championship win at Bowling Green State University’s Meserve Field.

Hughes allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with no walks and at one point retired 12 straight batters. Meanwhile, Ansley Schwab and Makayla Marsee each drove in two runs, while Bella Hire and Kassidy Hammons each drove in a run for the Lancers.

Lincolnview (21-6) wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. After a single by Schwab in the first, Lainey Spear walked, then Bella Hire singled in Schwab. The next batter, Hammons, reached first base on an error that also allowed Spear to score.

Lincolnview is state bound after winning the Division VI Bowling Green regional. Photo provided

Margeretta opened the second inning with a pair of singles, followed by three straight outs, including two strikeouts. Schwab doubled in the top of the third, but the Lancers were unable to capitalize. Two more runs came in the fourth inning. Hammons again reached first base on an error and Avery Hoaglin singled. Marsee then singled to center field, allowing Hammons and Hoaglin to score, doubling Lincolnview’s lead to 4-0.

Hughes scored on a wild pitch in the fifth, then Spear scored on a sacrifice fly by Hammons to push the lead to 6-0. In the sixth, Schwab singled home Emme Stevens. Lincolnview’s final two runs came in the seventh, when Hammons scored on an error and when Schwab singled home Hoaglin.

Margaretta’s only runs came in the bottom of the seventh.

The Lancers will face West Jefferson (24-5) in the state semfinals at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. The game will air live via the OHSAA Radio Network on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. Lincolnview was ranked No. 4 in the final Division VI Ohio High School Softball Coaches Poll, while West Jefferson was ranked No. 6.