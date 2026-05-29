Lois M. Allen

Lois M. Allen, 87, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Van Wert, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on March 7, 1939, in Athens, Ohio, Lois was the daughter of M. Faye (Brandenburg) Saylor and George M. McDonald.

Lois Allen

Lois retired from the City of Van Wert after many years of dedicated service in the water department. She enjoyed good conversation and was an avid sports fan. In her later years, Lois found special joy in watching the birds that gathered at her feeder.

Lois was a member of the Eastern Star, American Legion, VFW and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Wagner and Sheila Treon; her grandchildren, Whitney Wagner, Quincy (Keith) Booker, and Kelsey (Derek) Ketchum; and her six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Gene McDonald, Ida McDonald, and Howard McDonald; and her husbands, Ronald Treon and Glenn Allen.

Lois will be remembered for her sass and spice, and for the joy she brought to her family and friends.

Per her wishes, there will not be a memorial service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert.

Forever in our hearts.