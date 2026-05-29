Mercer County man avoids prison time

VW independent staff/submitted information

CELINA — A Mercer County man appeared in court Friday and entered a guilty plea to a dozen securities related felonies.

After pleading guilty in Mercer County Common Pleas Court, Christopher T. Wendel, 60, of Celina, was sentenced to five years of probation and was ordered to pay nearly $1.6 million in restitution. A 36‑month prison term was suspended by Judge Jonathan P. Hein, contingent upon Wendel’s successful completion of probation and full repayment of restitution.

Christopher Wendel

“This sentencing sends a clear message that the Division of Securities will not hesitate to pursue those who defraud or exploit Ohioans,” said Ohio Securities Commissioner Andrea Seidt. “We urge every prospective investor to take simple but critical steps to protect themselves and their finances, such as verifying the credentials of anyone offering an investment and contacting us immediately if something doesn’t seem right.”

Wendel was indicted in July of 2024 on 96 criminal counts alleging he defrauded Ohioans of more than $1 million. The charges ranged from fifth- to first-degree felonies and included securities fraud, unlicensed securities activity, misrepresentation in the sale of securities, the sale of unregistered securities, theft, and telecommunications fraud. He was indicted again in November 2024 on an additional 26 counts.

According to the indictments, between 2019 and 2021, Wendel solicited 11 Ohio residents and one Indiana resident—including several elderly investors—to invest more than $1.5 million in his company, Buckeye Income Fund, LLC, through material misrepresentations and fraudulent conduct.

Wendel’s activity continued despite prior regulatory actions. In May 2018, he entered into an Acceptance, Waiver, and Consent agreement with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), resulting in a permanent bar from associating with any FINRA member firm after investigators determined he engaged in unauthorized private transactions and provided false information during FINRA’s inquiry.

In August 2019, the Ohio Division of Securities issued a cease-and-desist order (Order No. 19‑018) after finding that Wendel was selling unregistered securities without a license. He continued operating in violation of that order until his arrest in July of 2024.

Wendel remained incarcerated as the case was prosecuted.