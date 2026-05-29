QTS Data Centers is the end user for VW data center

The planned QTS data center at the Mega Site in Van Wert is expected to look like this or very similar. Rendering provided

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

We now know who the “end user” is – the company that will own and operate a 500 megawatt data center in Van Wert.

QTS Data Centers was announced as the end user via a press release issued Friday morning. In the news release, QTS was described as a global data center leader with access to scalable infrastructure across North America and Europe.

“QTS delivers state-of-the-art data center solutions, robust connectivity, and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities at gigawatt scale,” the announcement said. “QTS prioritizes investing responsibly in the communities where it builds and operates.”

QTS said specifically, the $10 billion development will:

Generate $200 million in projected tax revenue over the next 20 years, supporting the people and programs that strengthen northwest Ohio.

Create more than 1,500 construction jobs, partnering with local building trades unions, and approximately 200 full-time QTS positions.

Establish a community betterment fund for Van Wert dedicated to driving projects shaped by community input, including education, workforce development, public safety, and community amenity efforts.

Support non-profit organizations and first responders to enhance community well-being.

Partner with the Vantage Career Center through an initial $100,000 investment to support local career technical training opportunities for students and adults in Van Wert, with the intent to grow a sustained, long-term partnership.

“As our region continues to grow and evolve, we are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings not only for our students, but for our community and local industries as well,” said Rick Turner, Superintendent, Vantage Career Center. “We truly appreciate the commitment to education, workforce development, and the future success of our region.”

QTS stated it will fund 100 percent of the energy infrastructure improvements necessary to support the campus and there will be no cost impact to existing customers because of these improvements. All improvements will be designed to support the project and modernize the grid to help enable reliable service for existing customers.

“QTS is partnering with American Electric Power (AEP) to ensure long-term, reliable energy for residents and businesses across the community,” the news release stated.

“We’ve been waiting nearly 20 years to get an end-user into the mega site,” said Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward. “It’s a pleasure to welcome QTS into the community. In addition to the construction phase, this project brings good-paying jobs that will strengthen our tax base, allowing us to focus on other things that will benefit the residents of the city.”

QTS also noted while traditional data centers rely on a constant supply of water for cooling, the Van Wert data center campus will use a closed-loop cooling system that does not consume water for cooling once it is operational. This will significantly reduce water consumption, compared to traditional cooling methods, and help protect the resources Van Wert depends on. Many components of this cooling technology are built by Danfoss, a company with strong ties to Van Wert.

“After two years of searching for the right fit for Van Wert, we found the perfect partner in QTS,” said Brent Stevens, Executive Director, Van Wert Area Economic Development. “Knowing water was a critical issue for our community, we insisted on a company that uses – and has perfected – a closed-loop cooling system. When we discovered they also rely on Danfoss components, it felt like destiny. We’re thrilled to welcome QTS to Van Wert.”

A community event will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, Vantage Career Center, where residents can learn more about the project, ask questions and share their perspectives.

For more information on the QTS Van Wert project visit: Q.com/data-centers/van-wert/.

“This is a long-term investment in Van Wert,” said Tag Greason and David Robey, Co-CEOs of QTS. “Our goal is to be a responsible neighbor, one that listens, invests in local priorities, and supports sustainable growth for families and businesses across the community. We’re committed to working hand-in-hand with Van Wert for decades to come.”

The planned data center will be situated on approximately 962 acres of land at the Mega Site. By a vote of Van Wert City Council, the land was recently annexed into the city and was rezoned I-2 General Industrial.

The 962 acres of land was purchased by Thor Equities on behalf of QTS Data Centers.