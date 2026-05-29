Regional track results to appear on Monday
VW independent sports
A recap of regional track, including state qualifiers from Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview, will appear on Monday’s Sports page.
POSTED: 05/29/26 at 8:04 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports
VW independent sports
A recap of regional track, including state qualifiers from Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview, will appear on Monday’s Sports page.
POSTED: 05/29/26 at 8:04 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports
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