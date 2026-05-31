2026 Peony Festival set to line downtown Van Wert

The Peony Festival typically draws a big crowd to downtown Van Wert. The 51st annual edition of the popular festival is this Friday and Saturday. Bob Barnes photo

VW independent staff

It’s become a staple of downtown Van Wert during the first Friday and Saturday of June – the Peony Festival.

This year’s edition will begin on Friday June 5 and continue the following day and this year’s festival will include some traditional offerings along with some exciting new additions.

Some of the highlights include a car show, a kids meet and greet with Peony Festival Queen Meah Johnson and her court, the first Van Wert Live Feel Good Friday concert of the season at Fountain Park, a craft and vendor fair, bike rodeo, and the always popular Grand Jubilee Parade. New this year will be a local talent showcase, along with the second annual “Light Up the Night” drone show over Fountain Park.

Here is the schedule of events for the upcoming festival, which typically draws a large crowd to the downtown area.

Friday, June 5

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. – craft and vendor fair.

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Peony Cafe open (proceeds benefit the Peony Festival)

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Food Truck Alley open.

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – face painting and tattoos.

1-10 p.m. – Peony Beer Garden open.

2-4:30 p.m. – free inflatables for kids 12 and under.

2-7:30 p.m. – games, activites and prizes.

4-4:30 p.m. – kids meet and great with Queen Jubilee and her court.

4-8:30 p.m. – Peony Festival car show.

4-9 p.m. – carnival games and putt-putt golf.

5 p.m. – Kim Hohman’s Danceworks.

5-8 p.m. – face painting and temporary tattoos.

6-8:30 p.m. – free inflatables for kids 12 and under.

7:30 p.m. – Van Wert Live’s Feel Good Friday concert – Ladies of the 80’s.

Saturday, June 6

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. craft and vendor fair.

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – children’s bike rodeo.

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – face painting and temporary tattoos.

11 a.m .to 3 p.m. – Peony cafe.

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – carnival games and putt-putt golf.

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Peony Beer Garden open.

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Food Truck Alley open.

12 p.m. – children’s chalk art contest, judging at 12:45.

12-4 p.m. – games, activities and prizes.

1-4 p.m. – free inflatables for children 12 and under.

1-2 p.m. – foam pit party, ages 3-7.

2-3 p.m. – foam pit party, ages 8-12.

3 p.m. – parade lineup begins.

5 p.m. – Grand Jubilee Parade begins along Main St.

6-9 p.m. – Peony Cafe.

After the parade or out of supplies – children’s inflatables, face painting/tattoos

After the parade to 7:30 p.m. – foam pit party, ages 3-7.

7 p.m. – introduction of grand marshal and flowers and full bloom honorees, plus announcement of parade winners.

7:30-8:30 p.m. – foam pit party, ages 8-12.

7:30 p.m. – local talent showcase.

9:15 p.m. – second annual “Light Up the Night” drone show over Fountain Park.