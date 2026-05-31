2026 Peony Festival set to line downtown Van Wert
VW independent staff
It’s become a staple of downtown Van Wert during the first Friday and Saturday of June – the Peony Festival.
This year’s edition will begin on Friday June 5 and continue the following day and this year’s festival will include some traditional offerings along with some exciting new additions.
Some of the highlights include a car show, a kids meet and greet with Peony Festival Queen Meah Johnson and her court, the first Van Wert Live Feel Good Friday concert of the season at Fountain Park, a craft and vendor fair, bike rodeo, and the always popular Grand Jubilee Parade. New this year will be a local talent showcase, along with the second annual “Light Up the Night” drone show over Fountain Park.
Here is the schedule of events for the upcoming festival, which typically draws a large crowd to the downtown area.
Friday, June 5
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. – craft and vendor fair.
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Peony Cafe open (proceeds benefit the Peony Festival)
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Food Truck Alley open.
12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – face painting and tattoos.
1-10 p.m. – Peony Beer Garden open.
2-4:30 p.m. – free inflatables for kids 12 and under.
2-7:30 p.m. – games, activites and prizes.
4-4:30 p.m. – kids meet and great with Queen Jubilee and her court.
4-8:30 p.m. – Peony Festival car show.
4-9 p.m. – carnival games and putt-putt golf.
5 p.m. – Kim Hohman’s Danceworks.
5-8 p.m. – face painting and temporary tattoos.
6-8:30 p.m. – free inflatables for kids 12 and under.
7:30 p.m. – Van Wert Live’s Feel Good Friday concert – Ladies of the 80’s.
Saturday, June 6
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. craft and vendor fair.
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – children’s bike rodeo.
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – face painting and temporary tattoos.
11 a.m .to 3 p.m. – Peony cafe.
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – carnival games and putt-putt golf.
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Peony Beer Garden open.
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Food Truck Alley open.
12 p.m. – children’s chalk art contest, judging at 12:45.
12-4 p.m. – games, activities and prizes.
1-4 p.m. – free inflatables for children 12 and under.
1-2 p.m. – foam pit party, ages 3-7.
2-3 p.m. – foam pit party, ages 8-12.
3 p.m. – parade lineup begins.
5 p.m. – Grand Jubilee Parade begins along Main St.
6-9 p.m. – Peony Cafe.
After the parade or out of supplies – children’s inflatables, face painting/tattoos
After the parade to 7:30 p.m. – foam pit party, ages 3-7.
7 p.m. – introduction of grand marshal and flowers and full bloom honorees, plus announcement of parade winners.
7:30-8:30 p.m. – foam pit party, ages 8-12.
7:30 p.m. – local talent showcase.
9:15 p.m. – second annual “Light Up the Night” drone show over Fountain Park.
POSTED: 05/31/26 at 8:34 pm. FILED UNDER: Top Story