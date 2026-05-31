Cougars, Knights, Lancers to T&F state

VW independent sports

OHSAA track and field regionals are in the books and Crestview and Lincolnview will both have athletes competing at this week’s track and field state championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at Ohio State.

Division III

Van Wert has two individual qualifiers to this year’s OHSAA track and field state championships.

Flannery Foster qualified by placing third in the discus (123-02) at the Piqua regional, while Micah Cowan advanced to state in the 300 meter hurdles with a fifth place finish (39.82), also at the Piqua regional.

Division IV

At the Division IV regional at Marion Harding, Brynleigh Moody tied the school record set by 2005 state champion Chelsea Honingford and qualified for state in the 800 meter run with a fifth place finish and a time of 2:18.16. The state appearance will be her 11th. She’s qualified all four years in track, four times in cross country and three times in indoor track.

Moody also ran the first leg of the 4×800 relay team (Moody, Joey-Kate Carey, Brooklyn Byrne, Annabel Horstman) finished fifth (school record 9:40.27) and qualified for state.

Horstman also qualified for state in the 300 meter hurdles with a new school record time of 4.681.

Division V

Crestview will be well represented at the Division V track and field state championships.

With a time of 9:28.70, Lincoln Smith finished as the regional champion in the 3200 meter run at Fostoria, as did teammate Derek Young, who finished fifth with a time of 9:31.82. Smith will also compete at state in the 1600 meter run after finishing fourth (4:27.76) at regionals. He’ll be joined by Hudson Perrott, who qualified with a fifth place finish in the 1600 (4:28.05) at the Fostoria regional.

Hayden Perrott qualified for a pair of events, the 400 meter dash and as a leg of the 4×200 relay team. At the Fostoria regional, Perrott finished sixth in the 400 (49.96) and was the second leg of the 4×200 team (Drayden Hoffman, Perrott, Braxton Leeth, Liam Putman) that finished fourth with a time of 1:30.73.

As a team, Crestview finished third at the Fostoria regional (36 points), behind Columbus Grove (70) and Allen East (42).

Lincolnview’s Noah Peters qualified for state in both hurdles events. Peters finished third in the 110 meter hurdles (career best 14.71) at the Fostoria regional and sixth (40.34) in the 300 meter hurdles.

On the girls’ side, the 4×100 relay team of Lydia Grace, Delanie Balliet, Ellieanah Ward and Graylie Grose won the regional title and broke their own school record with a time of 50.30.

Ward also qualified for state in the long jump with a seventh place finish (16-04) at regionals.