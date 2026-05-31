Foster, Cowan to state!

Van Wert’s Flannery Foster (above) and Micah Cowan (below) have both qualified for the OHSAA Division III track and field state championshps. Foster, who just completed her freshman year at Van Wert High School, qualified by placing third at the Piqua regional with a throw of 123-02. Cowan, who just finished his junior year, qualified in the 300 meter hurdles with a fifth place finish (39.82) at the Piqua regional. The track and field state championships will be held at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at Ohio State University Thursday through Sunday. Photos courtesy of Monica Campbell