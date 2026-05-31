Rev. Harold Thomas “Tom” Wilson

The Rev. Harold Thomas “Tom” Wilson, 90, formerly of Van Wert, died peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at his home in Friendship Village of Dublin, Ohio, surrounded by his family.

Born on June 18, 1935, in Portsmouth, Tom was the son of Harold Thomas “Bus” Wilson, Sr., and Beatrice (Meade) Wilson. Growing up, Tom and his brother Robert were active in the Boy Scouts under the leadership of their father as Scoutmaster; both brothers achieved the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout.

Harold “Tom” Wilson

Tom graduated from Ohio University with a degree in philosophy and briefly taught the subject at Shawnee State University. Feeling called to the ministry, he earned a Master of Divinity from Duke University and later a Doctorate of Ministry from Boston University. A lifelong learner, he also became a licensed nursing home administrator to better serve those requiring pastoral care.

Throughout a distinguished 60-year career in the United Methodist Church, Tom served as pastor to congregations in Vinton, Ripley, Portsmouth, Columbus, Whitehall, and Van Wert. A highlight of his ministry was founding the Church of the Good Shepherd in the Sharon Woods area of Columbus. He led the fledgling congregation for a decade, famously holding services in a local school while the community raised funds to build their permanent sanctuary. In the late 1990s, while assigned to Dayton, Tom served as district superintendent, overseeing 65 churches with wisdom and grace.

Following his retirement, Tom served interim appointments at Grace Church in Dayton, Miami University in Oxford, Stoneybrook Church in Gahanna, and Grove City United Methodist Church.

Tom married his first wife, Billie (Cranford), in 1958, with whom he had three children. In 1976, he married Joan Maitland Dunlop Wilson, and together they raised a blended family of five children. Tom and Joan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 16, 2026.

An avid outdoorsman, Tom loved camping, sailing, and hiking. He was also a skilled woodworker and a voracious reader, particularly of World War II history. He and Joan were longtime supporters of the arts, frequenting the Columbus Symphony, Columbus Jazz Arts, and the Columbus Museum of Art. He will be remembered by friends and family for his sharp intellect, quick wit, and unwavering kindness.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Joan; his brother, Robert Wilson, and his children, Julia Carpenter-Hubin (Don Hubin) of Columbus, Paula Wilson Render of Chicago, and Greg (Colleen) Wilson of New Jersey. He also leaves behind his stepsons, Rick (Amy) Dunlop of Lewis Center and Rob (Monica) Dunlop of Seattle; six grandchildren, Lindsay Carpenter, Leslie Carpenter, Lucy Dunlop Boggs, Ava Dunlop, Max Wilson, and Jack Dunlop; and his great-grandson, Khalid Carpenter.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Friendship Village, 6000 Riverside Drive, Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) https://umcmission.org/work/humanitarian-relief.

Arrangements were entrusted to Schoedinger Dublin.