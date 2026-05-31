Thomas Joe “Joe” Nuttle

Thomas Joe “Joe” Nuttle, 72, of Van Wert, formerly of Mendon, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on November 26, 1953, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Robert Milton and Doris E. (Nevergall) Nuttle, who both preceded him in death.

Thomas “Joe” Nuttle

A 1972 graduate of Mendon Union High School, Joe was a man of many talents and an unwavering work ethic. He began his career as a butcher before becoming a truck driver, eventually owning and operating his own rig. For many years, he and his father ran the Ohio City Meat Locker, a time he remembered fondly, before he returned to trucking. After several other roles, Joe ultimately retired from Fleetwood RV, where he worked as an electrician.

On July 25, 1986, Joe married the love of his life, Belinda Ball. Together they built a life filled with devotion and pride in their two children, Ashley and Travis.

Joe was a true jack‑of‑all‑trades whose hobbies included leatherworking and woodworking. He enjoyed DIY projects and “piddling” around the house, always fixing or improving something-there was hardly anything he couldn’t repair. When time allowed, he loved to go fishing. He also coached his daughter’s softball teams and cherished time spent with his “cousins.” At home, Joe could often be found watching old movies with his faithful dog, Rusty, by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Belinda Nuttle of Van Wert; daughter, Ashley (Joel) Temple; son, Travis (Audrey) Nuttle; brother, Casey (Karen) Nuttle of Rockford; sister, TamaLu (Steve) Boroff of Mendon, and grandchildren, Dylan Nuttle, Porter Temple, Pierce Temple, and Paine Temple, all of Rockford. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Nuttle.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Ketcham‑Ripley Funeral Home, Rockford, with Pastor Jason Boroff officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be held prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank CHP Homecare & Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Joe and his loved ones in his final days.

Memorial donations may be made in Joe’s name to CHP Homecare and Hospice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.ketchamripley.com.