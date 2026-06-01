All-WBL softball team named by coaches
VW independent sports
Four Van Wert Cougars have earned all Western Buckeye League honors in balloting by league coaches.
Emma West was named first team All-WBL, Lauren Gearhart was named second team All-WBL, Layla Sudduth earned third team All-WBL honors, and Haley Dunlap was named honorable mention All-WBL.
First team
Alycen Stumbaugh – Bath
Addison Miller – Defiance
Liv Walters – Elida
Cambelle Gass – Celina
Lilly Gonazalez – Celina
Anne Menke – Shawnee
Adyson Van De Keere – St. Marys Memorial
Sophia Knife – Wapakoneta
Brayla Butler – Kenton
Riley Rhodes – Shawnee
Emma West – Van Wert
Second team
Lauren Gearhart – Van Wert
Maddie Allen – Celina
Addison Neth – Shawnee
Ava Klosterman – St. Marys Memorial
Alexis Schneider – Wapakoneta
Alexis Ratliff – Kenton
Haley Meyer – Ottawa-Glandorf
Khloe Siler – Ottawa-Glandorf
Paiton Rhodes – Celina
Ava Jackson – Elida
Third team
Delaney Miller – Elida
Ayden Young – St. Marys Memorial
Layla Sudduth – Van Wert
Bella Rowlison – Defiance
Hailey Leopold – Ottawa-Glandorf
Taylor Lichty – Shawnee
Shabryana Worthington – Wapakoneta
Hailee Mauk – Bath
Alexis Siefring – Celina
Honorable mention
Hayley Germann – Celina
Elley Ward – Defiance
Maddie Kill – Elida
Emori Criner – Kenton
Bath – Mara Davis
Addison Melson – Shawnee
Libbie Niese – Ottawa-Glandorf
Kailey Smith – St. Marys Memorial
Haley Dunlap – Van Wert
Paison Preston – Wapakoneta
Player of the Year – Adyson Van De Keere, St. Marys Memorial
Coach of the Year – Renée Williams, Celina
POSTED: 06/01/26 at 6:05 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports