All-WBL softball team named by coaches

VW independent sports

Four Van Wert Cougars have earned all Western Buckeye League honors in balloting by league coaches.

Emma West was named first team All-WBL, Lauren Gearhart was named second team All-WBL, Layla Sudduth earned third team All-WBL honors, and Haley Dunlap was named honorable mention All-WBL.

First team

Alycen Stumbaugh – Bath

Addison Miller – Defiance

Liv Walters – Elida

Cambelle Gass – Celina

Lilly Gonazalez – Celina

Anne Menke – Shawnee

Adyson Van De Keere – St. Marys Memorial

Sophia Knife – Wapakoneta

Brayla Butler – Kenton

Riley Rhodes – Shawnee

Emma West – Van Wert

Second team

Lauren Gearhart – Van Wert

Maddie Allen – Celina

Addison Neth – Shawnee

Ava Klosterman – St. Marys Memorial

Alexis Schneider – Wapakoneta

Alexis Ratliff – Kenton

Haley Meyer – Ottawa-Glandorf

Khloe Siler – Ottawa-Glandorf

Paiton Rhodes – Celina

Ava Jackson – Elida

Third team

Delaney Miller – Elida

Ayden Young – St. Marys Memorial

Layla Sudduth – Van Wert

Bella Rowlison – Defiance

Hailey Leopold – Ottawa-Glandorf

Taylor Lichty – Shawnee

Shabryana Worthington – Wapakoneta

Hailee Mauk – Bath

Alexis Siefring – Celina

Honorable mention

Hayley Germann – Celina

Elley Ward – Defiance

Maddie Kill – Elida

Emori Criner – Kenton

Bath – Mara Davis

Addison Melson – Shawnee

Libbie Niese – Ottawa-Glandorf

Kailey Smith – St. Marys Memorial

Haley Dunlap – Van Wert

Paison Preston – Wapakoneta

Player of the Year – Adyson Van De Keere, St. Marys Memorial

Coach of the Year – Renée Williams, Celina





