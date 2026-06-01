Bike Rodeo planned for this Saturday

VW independent staff

Saddle up – the Optimist Club of Van Wert will hold its annual Bike Rodeo during the Peony Festival. The free event is for children ages 3-14 from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday. Registration will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on W. Main St. in front of the Brumback Library.

There will be five events: balancing, steering, circle ride, maneuvering and braking. Trophies will be awarded at 12 p.m. for winners of each age group, and there will be drawings for helmets, locks and other prizes for all participants.