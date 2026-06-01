Feel Good Friday kicks off this Friday

By Quincy Thompson

Summer in Van Wert officially gets a little brighter this week as Van Wert Live kicks off another season of Feel Good Fridays in Fountain Park. This Friday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. the first concert features the high-energy tribute group Ladies of the ’80s, a NYC based band, bringing the iconic sounds, fashion, and fun of one of music’s most memorable decades to downtown Van Wert.

The concert coincides with the annual Peony Festival, creating an exciting weekend where residents and visitors can enjoy food trucks, street vendors, art vendors, community activities, local businesses, and live entertainment all in the heart of Van Wert.

Feel Good Fridays have become a summer tradition, offering free outdoor concerts that bring neighbors together while showcasing great music in one of the community’s most beautiful gathering spaces. Prepare for an explosive setlist featuring all your favorite hits from icons like Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Pat Benatar, and Whitney Houston. Whether you’re a longtime fan of ’80s music or simply looking for a fun night out with family and friends, this season opener promises plenty of sing-along moments and memories.

You can party like it’s 1980-something this Friday night at Fountain Park. Photo submitted

Feel Good Fridays are made possible through the continued support of the Van Wert County Foundation, whose commitment to enhancing quality of life throughout the county helps make free community events like these possible.

Guests are also encouraged to stop by the Van Wert Live tent throughout the evening. Thanks to this year’s swag sponsor, Laudick’s Jewelry, attendees will have opportunities to get fun giveaways and prizes during the events all summer long.

In addition, Van Wert Live will once again be selling tickets for the popular 50/50 raffle, both at the tent and throughout the crowd during the concert. Proceeds from the raffle help support Van Wert Live’s mission of bringing quality entertainment and arts programming to the community year-round.

So bring a lawn chair, gather your friends, and make plans to spend Friday evening in Fountain Park. Between the Peony Festival festivities, great music from Ladies of the ’80s, giveaways, and community spirit, it’s the perfect way to kick off another summer in Van Wert.