Gas prices down, still lower in Indiana

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 31.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.32 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 58.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but stand $1.43 per gallon higher than a year ago.

However, there’s still a notable gap in pump prices between Ohio and neighboring Indiana.

Gas prices are down in Ohio, but at least for now, pump prices are noticeably lower in Indiana. Van Wert independent file photo

According to GasBuddy’s survey conducted throughout the Hoosier State, gas prices have fallen 25 cents per gallon and averaged $3.65 per gallon on Monday, the lowest average in the United States. The cheapest station in Indiana was priced at $3.01 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.09 per gallon, a difference of $2.08 per gallon.

By comparison, the cheapest station in Ohio was $3.53 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.85 per gallon, a difference of $2.32 per gallon.

The big difference between the two states – Indiana Governor Mike Braun has temporarily suspended the state’s gas sales tax and gas excise tax, which amounts to nearly 60 cents per gallon. The suspension is scheduled to end on Sunday, though Braun is reportedly considering extending it. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has declined a gas tax suspension.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 19.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.26/g today. The national average is down 17.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.18/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 15.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.437 per gallon.

“Average gasoline prices declined in all 50 states over the last week, with GasBuddy now tracking 15 states where the average price of gasoline has fallen below $4 per gallon, offering motorists some of the most widespread relief seen in weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Much of the decline was driven by falling oil prices and the unwinding of recent price cycles, as growing optimism surrounding a potential U.S.-Iran agreement helped ease concerns over global oil supplies. Diesel prices also posted a substantial decline, falling more than 15 cents per gallon nationally. However, the coast is anything but clear. Oil prices edged higher Sunday evening as uncertainty surrounding a potential deal persisted and renewed Israeli attacks added another layer of geopolitical risk.”

“While motorists may continue to see some short-term relief, some price-cycling states could soon experience another upward swing as retailers run out of room to lower prices further,” he added. “Overall, any setback in negotiations could quickly reverse the recent decline in fuel prices.”



Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back five years:

June 1, 2025: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

June 1, 2024: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

June 1, 2023: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

June 1, 2022: $4.77/g (U.S. Average: $4.71/g)

June 1, 2021: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

