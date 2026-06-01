Random Thoughts: good luck and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The latest installment of Random Thoughts includes well wishes, a big NFL trade, an expanded College Football Playoff, and the Chicago Bears.

Congratulations and good luck

Congratulations to Lincolnview for qualifying for the OHSAA state softball tournament for the second time since 2022. The Lancers are on a roll as they head into Akron. Best of luck to the players and coaches. What a ride it’s been.

Congratulations to the Van Wert Cougars baseball team for winning a district title and making it to the BGSU regional. The Cougars have gotten hot at the right time of the year, which allowed them to knock off the top two seeds (Bath and Bryan) at the district. Best of luck to the Cougars.

Congratulations and best of luck to all local track and field athletes who qualified for state. Van Wert County will be well represented at the state meet.

All of these athletes should be proud of themselves for what they’ve accomplished this season.

Trade

Apparently I’m in the minority when it comes to the Myles Garrett trade, which was announced on Monday, but that’s okay.

The Browns sent the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year for Pro Bowl defensive end Jared Verse, a first round draft pick next year, a second round pick in 2028 and a third rounder in 2029.

My first thought – the Browns should have sent him packing last year after he demanded a trade. In a nutshell, here’s my mindset:

He obviously didn’t want to be here, or he wouldn’t have made the trade demand. Instead of trading him right away, the Browns gave him a massive contract.

Someone of his caliber should be a leader – he’s not.

He never shows up for OTAs. I understand they’re voluntary but when you’re getting paid that kind of money, you’re supposed to be a leader. I know people are split on the OTA thing and that’s ok. Still, it drove me crazy.

He’s 30 – one has to really wonder if last season was his peak. Realistically, he has maybe 1-2 top seasons left.

He commits too many offsides penalties. I’d love to go back and count the number of offsides penalties vs. sacks.

It’s not like the Browns are going to the Super Bowl anytime soon. He wasn’t taking them there. He wasn’t even taking them to a winning season. Yes, there are many other problems, but it’s true.

This is not to say Garrett is a bad person. Not even remotely close. Outside of a few speeding tickets, there haven’t been any issues. I actually hope he wins a Super Bowl with the Rams. But long term for Cleveland, this is the right move.

College football playoff

A 24 team playoff? No thank you. It’s going to happen but it begs the question – what are we doing here? I love college football but this is getting ridiculous. Does anyone actually think outside of the top 4-8 teams, another team could actually win a national championship? Does anyone actually want to see that? Imagine this promo: 9-5 Nebraska vs. 8-6 Georgia Tech for the national title. Again, no thanks.

Chicago Bears

I just want to say this and I’ll say up front that I could be completely wrong. I don’t see the Chicago Bears actually moving to Hammond, Indiana. Yes, I realize the location is roughly the same distance from Chicago as the other potential site for a new stadium, Arlington Heights, but it still feels like Hammond is a bargaining chip.

If it actually happens, it wouldn’t be the first time a team has left a state but stayed in the same market – the New York Giants and Jets did it years ago and the Kansas City Chiefs are moving from Missouri to Kansas, but that’s still considered Kansas City.

Still, I can’t see the Bears actually making the move.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.