Real estate transfers 5/26-5/29/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between May 26-29, 2026.

Jason Kreischer, Amy Davis to Amy Davis – Van Wert inlots, lot 1415; lot 1416.

August A. Wurst, Torrance K. Clay, Torrrance K. Wurst to Buzz Enterprises LLC – Delphos inlots, lot 313.

Mary Janet Motycka, Mary Janet Motycka ATTY, Suzanne Silvis ATTY, Suzanne M. Silvis ATTY to Tina M. Smith – Van Wert inlots, lot 3195.

G 5 Partners LLC to G-III LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 4597.

John D. Boroff to Elite Equity Holdings LLC – a portion of Section 19 in Washington Township.

Elliot J. Callow, Katelyn N. Callow to E & K Callow Living Trust, E & K Callow Living Trust TR, Elliot J. Callow TR, Katelyn N. Callow TR – Wren outlots, lot 19; lot 19.

Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgate Association, Fannie Mae ATTY, Federal National Mortgage Association ATTY, Omega Title Agency LLC ATTY to Trent L. Cloud – Van Wert inlots, lot 1249.

Gary Lee Rusk, Pamela Jewel, Jared Rusk to Sheila Marie Parrish, Eric Davis – Scott outlots, lot 13.

Trustees of the Marsh Foundation, Marsh Foundation Trustees, Marsh Foundation, Marsh Foundation Inc, The Marsh Foundation, The Marsh Foundation Inc, Robert D. Gamble TR, Gary L. Clay TR, Shad A. Foster TR to Thor Van Wert LLC, Van Wert East Owner LLC – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 522.

Estate of Everett M. Farmer to Ashley N. Ross – Van Wert inlots, lot 2935; lot 2936.

Estate of Yvonne Felger EX, estate of Yvonne Crisenberry, Jason Stump EX, estate of Yvonne Crisenberry EX, estate of Yvonne Felger to Austin J. Dickson – Ohio City inlots, lot 19.

Russell V. Etzler, Loretta A. Etzler to Etzler Family Living Trust, Etzler Family Living Trust TR, Russell V. Etzler TR, Loretta A. Etzler TR – Van Wert inlots, lot 4085; lot 4086.

Jacob E. Hull, Jacob Hull to Gordon G. Schroeder – Scott outlots, lot 10.

Off Road Vehicles LLC, ORV LLC to WCWS Limited – Van Wert inlots, lot 4648.

Trudy L. Webster, Amy J. McConn, Patrick M. McConn, Kelly J. Rauch, Daniel C. Rauch, Trudy L. Webster ATTY, Amy J. McConn ATTY, Kelly Rauch to Mitchell R. Vargas – Van Wert inlots, lot 1224.

Alicia Ann Hickerson to Mark A. Bartley – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 272.

Estate of Eva J. Van Fleet to James K. Van Fleet – Convoy inlots, lot 485.

Belina Fitch, Belinda C. Fitch to Belinda C. Fitch Living Trust, Belinda C. Fitch Living Trust TR – Delphos inlots, lot 1371.

Daniel Lee Johnson, Ashlee Nicole Johnson, Daniel L. Johnson to Harborview Capital Holdings LLC – a portion of Section 18 in Washington Township.

James K. Van Fleet, Hongwei Van Fleet to Donovan Wreath – Convoy inlots, lot 485.

Phadom LLC to Jessie James Adams – Van Wert inlots, lot 589.

Harborview Capital Holdings LLC to Lite and Bright Home Renovations LLC – a portion of Section 18 in Washington Township.