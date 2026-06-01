Summer concert series starts Friday

VW independent staff

If you’re a fan of 1980s music, you’ll want to head to Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert this Friday night for the kickoff to Van Wert LIVE’s Feel Good Friday summer concert series.

Ladies of The 80’s Night Outwill take the stage at 7:30 p.m. and the NYC-based 80s tribute show will perform a setlist featuring all your favorite hits, including Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Pat Benatar, Whitney Houston and more.

Friday night’s concert and all Feel Good Friday concerts are free. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.