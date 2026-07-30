Paver tributes installed at Eggerss Stadium

VW independent staff/submitted information

For Van Wert Cougar football fans, Friday, August 21, can’t come soon enough. The thrill and anticipation of the season opener at home against Bryan looms large. The excitement, coupled with improvements and new construction at Eggerss Stadium makes it even more special.

The area just beyond the south end zone at the historic stadium has been buzzing all summer as new concessions, restrooms, entranceway, ticket booth, band bleachers, and a plaza area all take shape. It’s the culmination of years of planning and months of work to prepare for the 2026 season. The work is part of fourth and final phase of the massive renovation project.

To compliment all of these new features at Eggerss Stadium, a paver tribute area has been installed just inside the new south entrance.

Shown above are examples of small, medium and large pavers at Eggerss Stadium. Photos submitted

“The concept of the pavers is to provide a way for fans and supporters of Van Wert athletics to recognize players, fans, coaches, and supporters of the stadium renovation by leaving a lasting legacy at the stadium,” said John White, Capital Campaign Chair of the project.

An initial group of pavers that were purchased over the past 18 months has been installed. This group still has to be fine-tuned, cleaned, and quality checked before the home opener. A second group is currently in production with hopes to be ready by late August.

“We are excited to provide a way for our fans and supporters to play a part in the success of this multi-year effort,” Van Wert City Schools Superintendent Mark Bagley said. “The paver project allows a method to leave a forever legacy.”

“The good news is it’s not too late to participate in this program,” White said. “We’ll be accepting new donor submissions throughout the 2026 football season.”

Three sizes of pavers are available – small, medium and large for $250, $500 and $1,000 each. According to White, there are 135 pavers so far and room for 25-35 more.

For more information on how to participate, click here or call or text White at 419.203.1217.

The massive renovation project at the downtown stadium began in 2023. The long list of improvements and upgrades includes artificial turf, restorative concrete work on the home side structure, a restored Cougar Pride Wall, a restored home locker room, new restroom and concession areas, a new press box and more.

A special dedication ceremony will take place before the September 18 home game against Defiance.