Dangerous substances appearing in drugs

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center released two public safety bulletins on Friday alerting Ohioans of dangerous substances showing up in Ohio’s drug supply. All of these substances increase the risk of overdose and potentially fatal consequences.

The first bulletin addresses orphine analogs. Orphines are a sub-group of new synthetic opioids which are being encountered in seized drug samples and suspected overdose incidents across Ohio. NSOs are synthetic drugs that mimic the effects of controlled opioids such as morphine and fentanyl. NSOs are particularly dangerous because of their potency. They can disrupt breathing and impact the central nervous system, increasing the potential for an overdose.

The second bulletin warns of the synthetic veterinary sedatives medetomidine and xylazine, which are prevalent in Ohio’s drug supply. These substances are not approved for use in humans. Veterinary sedatives cause sedation and can induce life-threatening effects, which can complicate overdose response and emergency care.

“The drug landscape is always evolving and currently contains dangerous and unpredictable polydrug mixtures. People may think they are taking one substance, when it could be something else entirely, something much more dangerous and potentially fatal,” said Ohio Department of Public Safety Deputy Chief of Staff Cynthia Peterman. “The ONIC wants to be sure Ohioans, first responders, public health, overdose prevention, and all of our community partners are informed and prepared when they encounter people who may have been exposed to these substances.”

If an overdose is suspected, call 911, administer naloxone, and stay with the individual until emergency medical personnel arrive on scene. A person experiencing a drug overdose involving multiple drugs may still demonstrate symptoms of intoxication even after breathing is restored. Naloxone is safe and should be used in the event of a suspected overdose.

Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order in July of 2019 creating ONIC, a specialized criminal intelligence unit to assist local law enforcement in conducting intelligence-driven drug trafficking investigations. Operated as a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, ONIC has locations in Columbus, Cleveland, Toledo, and Cincinnati.

ONIC’s criminal intelligence analysts and computer forensic specialists provide investigative, analytical, and digital forensic support to local law enforcement agencies and drug task forces throughout Ohio.