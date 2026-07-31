Electric co-ops help support safety at YMCA’s Camp Clay

A grant allowed the YMCA to purchase life jackets. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County was the recipient of a generous $1,000 grant from Operation Round Up, made possible through the support of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative and Midwest Electric, to provide new life jackets and safety harnesses for Camp Clay Aqua Park.

Safety remains the highest priority at both the YMCA and the electric cooperatives. Through this partnership, the YMCA was able to purchase additional life jackets and safety equipment that will be available for all guests to use while enjoying the Aqua Park.

“Providing a safe and enjoyable experience for every child and family who visits Camp Clay is at the heart of what we do,” YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab said. “We are incredibly grateful to Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative, Midwest Electric, and Operation Round Up for investing in the safety of our community’s youth.”

Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative and Midwest Electric recognize safety as a core value within their organizations and are committed to extending that commitment to the communities they serve. Their support helps ensure that children and families can confidently enjoy everything Camp Clay Aqua Park has to offer.

Camp Clay Aqua Park features seven exciting water attractions, floating mats, canoes, kayaks, a raft ride to the island, and a thrilling water zip line, creating an unforgettable summer destination for families throughout the region. With these new life jackets available for public use, guests can enjoy the water with an added level of confidence and security.

The YMCA of Van Wert County extended its sincere appreciation to Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative, Midwest Electric, and the members who participate in the Operation Round Up program.

For more information about Camp Clay Aqua Park or other YMCA programs, please contact the YMCA of Van Wert County at 419.238.0443 or visit www.vwymca.org.