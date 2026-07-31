Ohio Goes to the Movies postponed

Submitted information

Main Street Van Wert has announced that the Ohio Goes to the Movies event, originally scheduled for Saturday, August 1, has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather.

To ensure the safety and enjoyment of attendees, the event will now take place as part of the Harvest Moon Festival on Saturday, September 26, in downtown Van Wert.

The move will allow the community to still enjoy the fun, entertainment, and movie-themed activities planned for Ohio Goes to the Movies while making it part of the larger Harvest Moon Festival celebration.

“We were looking forward to celebrating Ohio Goes to the Movies with our community, but the safety of our attendees, vendors, and volunteers comes first,” said Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price. “We are excited to bring the event back on September 26 and make it part of an even bigger day during Harvest Moon.”

Additional details regarding event times, activities, and the Harvest Moon Festival will be announced as they become available.