VWACCB to offer concert in Celina

Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will perform in concert at the Harley C. Jones Memorial Rotary Amphitheater in Celina on Sunday, August 9. The program will begin at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

Music performed at the concert will include several patriotic selections celebrating the country’s 250th anniversary (semiquincentennial). A few of these selections are: An American Celebration, Last full Measure, Golden and a Bob Dylan medley.

Band member Warren Bowery will be featured singing Neil Diamond”s America and the 1970’s hit Come On Down To My Boat Baby. Band member Jerry Wolfe will sing his version of Frank Sinatra’s, New York, New York and Celina music teacher Katie Brautigam will also be a featured vocalist with the band.

Area military personnel and veterans will be honored with a Salute To America’s Finest. The program will conclude with the stirring Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.”

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy a concert in the beautiful Bryson Park setting by the lake.

The band isdirected by former Parkway band director Richard Sherrick and features members from Van Wert, Ohio City, Delphos, Convoy, Chat, Middle Point, Spencerville, Celina and Rockford.