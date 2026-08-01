Head-on accident claims two lives

VW independent staff

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Friday evening crash along U.S. 127 near milepost 8 in Paulding County’s Jackson Township left two people dead.

According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just before 6:30 p.m., when a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Guadalupe Amaro Martinez II, 28, of Paulding, collided head-on with a northbound 2024 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Judd Charles Spencer, 56, of Cecil.

Troopers said Martinez had crossed the center line. Martinez and a passenger, Guadalupe A. Martinez Jr., 55, of Paulding, were both pronounced dead at the scene. No information was given on Spencer’s injuries or condition.

Speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Van Wert Patrol Post. The Van Wert Post covers Van Wert and Paulding counties.

The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding Fire Department and Gideon’s Towing.