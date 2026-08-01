Janet Louise Myers

Janet Louise Myers, 87, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice after a short illness.

She was born on June 15, 1939, in Van Wert, to Berl and Esther (Caris) Dunlap, who both preceded her in death. On June 9, 1957, Janet married David L. Myers. They shared their life together until his passing on December 28, 2012.

Janet Myers

Janet was a dedicated member of her community. She retired from the Lincolnview School District, where she served faithfully as secretary to the superintendent. Her kindness extended far beyond her work. She was known for her caring spirit, her willingness to help others, and her volunteer service with Cross Over the Hill. Janet also nurtured her faith as a longtime attendee of the Ohio City United Methodist Church. She embraced life with enthusiasm, especially when cheering on her favorite teams, the Indiana Hoosiers and the Chicago Cubs.

Janet shared her home with many beloved boxer dogs over the years and treasured the peaceful moments spent with family along the Auglaize River.

Janet is survived by her sister‑in‑law Kathy (Ronald – deceased) Goudy of Van Wert; sister‑in‑law, Beverly (Myers) and Richard Dabb of Florida; brother‑in‑law, Steve and Donna Myers of Convoy, and her many cherished nieces and nephews and their children.

In addition to her parents and husband, Janet was preceded in death by her brother, Glen Dunlap; sister, Margaret Beard; sister‑in‑law, Bonnie Dunlap; brother‑in‑law, Carl Beard; niece, Pam Flanagan, and nephew, John Nutt.

Janet will be laid to rest in Middle Creek Cemetery beside her husband during a private ceremony.

Arrangements are entrusted to Alspach‑Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

Condolences may be shared at www.alspachgearhart.com.