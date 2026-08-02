Library bringing art, clubs and community together

The Brumback Library offers so much more than books. Patrons can do explore history and culture, do research, enjoy the arts and so much more. Van Wert independent file photo

Editor’s note: this year the Brumback Library is celebrating 125 years of service to the community. Each month, the library will tell the story of the Brumback Library, chapter by chapter. This month’s installment explores library art and community clubs at the Brumback Library. The story is told by Theresa Mengerink, Brumback Library Patron Service Specialist. The content was collected from Van Wert County Historical Society and library vertical files.

By Theresa Mengerink

The Brumback Library brings books and ideas to life for the Van Wert County community through special programs, clubs, and art displays. For generations, the library has been more than a place to find a great book. It has offered people of all ages opportunities to learn new skills, explore history and culture, enjoy the arts, and connect with others who share their interests.

From author visits and educational programs to book clubs, and local artwork, the library continues to find new ways for the community to learn, participate, and discover. A walk through the main library today shows how books, art, local history, and education come together under one roof.

In the children’s department, paintings by Kay Sluterbeck bring scenes from children’s literature to life. Her collection of colorful and whimsical paintings are displayed on a rotating schedule. The artwork introduces young visitors to familiar characters and stories while celebrating the imagination and creativity of childhood.

On the second floor, visitors will find two paintings by Van Wert native David Humphreys Miller, an artist known for his vivid portraits of Northern Plains Indians and their culture. At the age of 16, Miller left Van Wert and began a lifelong adventure as an artist, historian, and writer. He interviewed and painted portraits of 72 Native American survivors of the Battle of the Little Bighorn, creating an important visual and written record of the people who witnessed this historic event.

Also on the second floor are carvings by local barber and woodcarver W. T. S. McCleary, better known as “Lonesome Mack.” Between 1892 and 1912, McCleary created a collection of detailed carvings using only a penknife. His talent was not limited to wood. He was also known for creating tiny carvings from peach and apricot pits. One of his seed carvings received a prize at the Chicago World’s Fair.

Today, these paintings and carvings give library visitors an opportunity to discover the work of artists with connections to Van Wert County. They also show how libraries preserve more than books. Artwork, documents, photographs, and other objects can tell stories about the people and communities that created them.

New art and special displays continue to be part of the library experience. The theme of the 2026 Summer Reading Program is Unearth a Story, local students have helped bring that theme to life.

Van Wert Middle School teacher Marty Hohman and her STEM students created two large cardboard dinosaur skeletons that hang from the ceilings of the main lobby and in the stairwell. In the children’s department, visitors will also find four marionette puppets created by local artist Richard “Joe” Dodge. At the end of the summer reading program, these puppets will be given away to four lucky young readers.

Clubs have also been an important part of the library’s connection to the community. For generations, groups have brought people together at the Brumback Library and in homes throughout Van Wert to read, learn, exchange ideas, and enjoy one another’s company. From early literary and study clubs to today’s chess, reading, and genealogy clubs, these organizations have encouraged literacy, lifelong learning, and social connections. Club meetings have given members opportunities to discover books, hear guest speakers, share poetry, discuss important topics, learn new skills, and build friendships. Although the interests and activities of these groups have changed over time, their basic purpose remains much the same: bringing people together through shared interests and the enjoyment of learning.

One of the early groups connected to the library was the Alternate Wednesday Club. Organized in 1907, the club brought women together for friendship, learning, and cultural enrichment until the late 1940s, the actual date they disbanded is not know. Members gathered at the library on alternate Wednesday afternoons from September through May. The club’s colors were pink and green, its chosen flower was the carnation, and the groups aim was both social and educational in nature.

After conducting the formal business of the club, the ladies enjoyed programs designed to educate and entertain. Meetings often featured special guest speakers, book reviews, poetry readings, and discussions on a variety of topics. The club year came to a close each May with a special May party or picnic.

The International Study Club also brought women together through books and learning. Members met twice each month in the homes of fellow club members for evenings of friendship, discussion, book reviews, and sometimes special musical performances. The group selected books covering a wide variety of genres and subjects. The Brumback Library supported the club’s educational mission by helping provide many of the books chosen for discussion and review. The library’s vertical files collection includes International Study Club programs dating from 1911 to 1952. These programs provide a glimpse into decades of reading, study, and fellowship. Many of the earliest programs are handwritten, offering a personal connection to the women who gathered to explore literature and exchange ideas.

The tradition of bringing people together through shared interests continues at the Brumback Library today. Current clubs offer community members of different ages and experience levels opportunities to learn, practice skills, read, research, and meet others with similar interests.

The Brumback Library Chess Club began when Donald Lippi volunteered to help organize and lead the group. Meeting on Saturday mornings in the library’s first-floor lobby, members come together to learn the game, improve their skills, and enjoy friendly competition.

The library’s chess programs continue to grow. In the spring of 2026 the Van Wert Scholastic Chess Club added a scholastic component to our chess program. This club gives young players an opportunity to Learn, Improve, and Compete! Players of all skill levels are welcome, and no previous experience is needed. Activities include lessons, chess puzzles, casual and competitive play, and tournaments. Thursday practice sessions give players additional time to sharpen their skills, learn strategies, and build confidence at the chessboard. Together, these chess programs offer opportunities for both learning and competition while creating a welcoming place for people who enjoy the game. The original Saturday Club still meets from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every week.

Reading, of course, remains at the heart of many library activities. In 2025, the Brumback Library formed a chapter of the Silent Book Club, part of a global community of readers who come together to enjoy books and fellowship. Unlike a traditional book club, there are no assigned readings. Each member chooses what they want to read. Discussion and fellowship are guided by the group members themselves. Participants can share recommendations, talk about what they are reading, and simply enjoy quiet reading time in the company of others.

The Silent Reading Club currently meets on the third Monday of each month from 5-7 p.m.. Its flexible format provides a relaxed option for readers who enjoy choosing their own books while still being part of a reading community.

Library clubs are not limited to the main library. The Ohio City and Willshire branches also offer adult book clubs. The Ohio City Book Club meets on the last Monday of each month, while the Willshire branch began its new book club in July 2026. More book clubs and programs may be added at other branch locations as interests and opportunities develop.

Another recent addition is the Brumback Library Genealogy Club, which began in 2025 as a collaboration between the Brumback Library and the Van Wert County Historical Society. The club meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m. and welcomes both experienced and beginning genealogists. Members learn how to trace and record their family histories, share research methods and information, and use the printed materials, local records, and digital resources available through the library and historical society. Experienced researchers can share their knowledge, while those who are new to genealogy have a place to ask questions and learn how to begin their research.

The club also hosts guest speakers on genealogy and local history. Programs in 2026 have included Harrison Frech speaking about Van Wert County’s Civil War soldiers and a presentation by Mona Al-Hayani on veterans’ cemeteries and Korean War soldiers.

From the women who gathered for literary discussions and poetry readings more than a century ago to today’s chess players, genealogists, and readers, clubs have remained an important part of the Brumback Library’s relationship with the community. The subjects and activities have changed, but the desire to learn and connect with others has not. Information about current clubs, programs, and meeting times is available on the Brumback Library website or by asking any library staff member.

Art displays, exhibits, special programs, and clubs give visitors opportunities to experience ideas beyond the pages of a book. They encourage people to ask questions, try something new, explore local history, and meet others who share their interests.

The Brumback Library continues to be a place where people can read, learn, create, research, and connect. By combining books with art, history, technology, conversation, and hands-on experiences, the library continues its long tradition of bringing stories and ideas to life for the people of Van Wert County.