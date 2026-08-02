Ohio’s sales tax holiday is this weekend

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday returns this weekend but it’s going back to its roots. Last year it was 14 days and in 2024, it was 10 days. Now, it’s just three days — from 12 a.m. Friday, August 7, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August 9.

When it was introduced in 2015, it was three days. Last year and in 2024, nearly all items up to $500 were not taxed during the sales tax holiday.

The following items qualify for the sales tax exemption during the three-day holiday:

Clothing priced at $75 or less per item

School supplies priced at $20 or less per item

School instructional materials priced at $20 or less per item

“This annual holiday provides meaningful savings for Ohio families while supporting back-to-school preparation,” Tax Commissioner Patricia Harris said. “We encourage shoppers and retailers to plan ahead and take advantage of the exemption.”

Additional details, including commonly asked questions and guidance for consumers and retailers, are available on the Ohio Department of Taxation website.