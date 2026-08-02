Two big and popular sales coming up

VW independent staff

Bargain hunters will be out in full force during back-to-back weekends, as two popular sale events roll right through Van Wert County.

The U.S. 127 Yard Sale, known as the “World’s Longest Yard Sale” will begin this Thursday, August 6, and continue through Sunday, August 9. It spans six states and 690 and will run through Paulding, Van Wert and Mercer counties. A number of vendors will be set up at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The Lincoln Highway Buy-Way Sale will follow the 127 Yard Sale from Thursday, August 13 to Saturday, August 15. The annual sale spans Ohio, from the Convoy area to East Liverpool.