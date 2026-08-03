Cougar golfers open brand new season

VW independent sports/submitted information

DEFIANCE — Under sunny skies, the Van Wert Cougars opened the 2026 golf season at the Defiance Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Course in Defiance on Monday.

Van Wert competed against 15 other teams at the invitational and the young Cougar team posted a 351 and finished seventh overall. Senior Zach Stoller led the team with a fine 79, which tied him with four other golfers. A scorecard playoff landed him in ninth position and he made the all-tournament team.In his first ever varsity match, freshman Joey Keysor tallied an 83. He was followed by sophomore Cal Byrum, who carded a 92. Senior Noah Krites had a 97 and sophomore Van Wright rounded out the scoring with a 101.

Medalist honor went to Archbold’s Griffin Valentine in a three-way card playoff with teammate Grady Short and Ottawa Glandorf’s Davis Maag. Each player shot a sizzling 74.

Ottawa-Glandorf won the team title with a 313, while Napoleon was the runner-up with a 330. Full results can be found here.

The Cougars return to action on Wednesday at Moose Landing Country Club in Ottawa for The Ken Schnipke 18 Hole Invitational.