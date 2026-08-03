Crestview MS/HS shares start of year info

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CONVOY — The Crestview Middle School and High School community is excited to begin the 2026-27 school year. Students in grades 7-12 may pick up schedules and laptops from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, August 10-12, in the student services office. In addition, there will be an evening schedule and laptop pickup time for students in grades 7-12 from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 12.

During those times, middle school students may pay student fees and pick up their laptops ($25 insurance fee).

High school students may also pay and pick up their laptops ($25) during scheduled pick-up times. Students enrolled in driver’s education must pay for the course by Monday, August 19. All other high school student fees will be assessed after the last day for possible high school schedule changes, August 27.

For fee payment, parents who utilize the PaySchools Central (formerly EZPay) credit card/online payment program will incur a convenience fee assessed by PaySchools Central.

Registration for students new to Crestview Middle School and/or Crestview High School will begin on August 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact the Student Services department to set up an appointment by calling 419.749.9100, ext. 6000.

The Final Forms platform is also open to complete beginning-of-the-year forms. Access can be found at www.crestviewknights.com >Final Forms>Parent Login.

For incoming sixth grade middle school students, orientation will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 11. Sixth grade fees can be paid at this time and laptops can be paid for and picked up. Parents will be mailed and emailed with further information this week.

The first day of school for MS/HS students will be Wednesday, August 19, starting at 8 a.m.

