Family fun coming to the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

Families have one more opportunity to make lasting memories together before summer comes to a close when The Amazing Bubble Factory Live takes the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 2 p.m. this Saturday, August 8.

Before the performance, the fun will begin outside the Niswonger with bounce houses and face painting available free of charge for everyone attending the show. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy these special activities before heading inside for an afternoon filled with bubbles, laughter, and family-friendly entertainment.

The Amazing Bubble Factory transforms ordinary soap bubbles into an unforgettable theatrical experience. Audiences will see bubbles of all shapes and sizes, along with impressive visual effects and plenty of interactive fun that will delight children and adults alike.

Bubbles, bubbles and more bubbles! The Amazing Bubble Factory comes to the NPAC this Saturday. Photos submitted

“This is the perfect opportunity for families to squeeze in one more special outing together before summer ends and school routines begin again,” said Jarin Hart, Executive Director of Van Wert LIVE. “We are incredibly grateful to OhioHealth, Gary Taylor, and Paulding Putnam Operation Round Up for helping us make this an exciting and affordable afternoon for families throughout our community.”

The performance is presented by OhioHealth and supported by Gary Taylor. Thanks to the generosity of Paulding Putnam Operation Round Up, the pre-show face painting and bounce houses will be offered to guests at no additional cost.

Van Wert LIVE is also making it easy and affordable for the entire family to attend. A special Family Four Pack is currently available for only $59, and individual tickets start at just $16.

Make The Amazing Bubble Factory LIVE part of your family’s end-of-summer celebration at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, at the Niswonger.

To become a member, purchase tickets, or learn more, visit VANWERTLIVE.COM or contact the Niswonger Box office open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., by calling 419.238.6722.