Gas prices rise again, another increase is expected

VW independent staff/submitted information

It’s not the best news for the motoring public and it may get worse.

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 20.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.08 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 45.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 93 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 7.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.326 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $3.35 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.39 per gallon, a difference of $2.04 per gallon.



While Ohio’s average jumped nearly 21 cents, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.05 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 28.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Pump prices could soar again this week.

“Average gasoline prices were a mixed bag across the country last week as oil markets went on a wild ride, surging on geopolitical tensions before pulling back Sunday night after President Trump signaled a potential deal may be in the works,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, even as oil prices ease on deal optimism, continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure are driving refined product prices higher as output plummets, keeping upward pressure on what Americans pay at the pump. By later this week, the national average could reach its highest level ever recorded for this point in the calendar year, a sobering milestone even as prices remain well below the all-time record set in 2022.

“Motorists should keep a close eye on developments both in the Middle East and in Ukraine, as either front could quickly shift the outlook,” he added.

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back five years:

August 3, 2025: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.11/g)

August 3, 2024: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

August 3, 2023: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

August 3, 2022: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $4.12/g)

August 3, 2021: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

