Larry McOmber

Larry McOmber, 78, of Dalton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2026, at his home.

Larry McOmber

He was born May 17, 1948, to Dean and Eleanor McOmber.

Larry was a graduate of Crestview High School and the University of Cincinnati.

He served four years in the United States Army. He was an electrical engineer for Olin Chemicals for many years and later opened a business with a friend, working on fiberglass boats.

He is survived by his mother, Ellie McOmber; a sister, Karen Bullinger; a brother, Bob (Carolyn) McOmber, and four nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dean, and brother-in-law, Randy Bullinger.

A private funeral service will be held.