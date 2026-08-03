Lincolnview hosting annual open house

Submitted information

Lincolnview Local Schools will be holding its annual open house from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, August 17. Parents and students in grades K-12 can visit their classrooms, meet their teachers and bring their supplies to the school.

The fall coaches parent/student-athlete meeting for all fall sports participants (7-12) will be held after the open house, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

Student schedules for grades 7-12 will be available beginning Monday, August 10 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the high school office. Students may also pick up their schedules during open house.

The first day of school is scheduled for Wednesday, August 19. If you are new to the Lincolnview School District and have not scheduled classes for this school year, come to the district office at 15945 Middle Point Road, Van Wert, or call 419.968.2226 for more information and to register.

The Lincolnview K-6 elementary and junior high school supply lists are posted on the school’s website: www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us. (Click on Schools, then Lincolnview Elementary or Lincolnview Jr./Sr. HS, then Documents & Forms, and then Supply List.)

Some other information of note: