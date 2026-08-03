Number of local parasite cases rises

VW independent staff

The number of lab confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis among Van Wert County residents has more than doubled since late July, going from three to seven as of Monday morning, according to Van Wert County General Health District Director of Environmental Health and Public Information Officer Britt Menchhofer.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclosporacayetanensis. People become infected by consuming food or water contaminated with the parasite. While fresh produce, including berries, leafy greens, cilantro, basil, and other herbs, has often been associated with Cyclospora infections, the source of the current infections being investigated have been connected to shredded iceberg lettuce across at least five states.

Symptoms typically begin 2-14 days after exposure and may include:

Frequent, watery diarrhea

Stomach cramps or abdominal pain

Nausea and vomiting

Loss of appetite

Fatigue

Weight loss

Low-grade fever

Without treatment, symptoms can last for several days to weeks and may recur over time. Anyone experiencing persistent diarrhea or other symptoms consistent with cyclosporiasis should contact their healthcare provider. Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment can help shorten the duration of symptoms.

The Van Wert County General Health District encourages residents to practice these food safety habits:

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before and after handling food.

When produce is intended to be cooked, cook it thoroughly. Heating foods to 160°F (71°C) is the only known method to reliably inactivate Cyclospora parasites.

Wash fresh fruits and vegetables under clean, running water before eating, cutting, or preparing them.

Gently scrub firm produce, such as melons, cucumbers, potatoes, and apples, with clean hands or a clean produce brush.

Clean cutting boards, utensils, countertops, and other food preparation surfaces before and after use.

Refrigerate perishable foods promptly.

Avoid eating produce that appears spoiled or damaged.

Although washing produce may not eliminate every possible contaminant, it remains one of the most important steps consumers can take to reduce the risk of many foodborne illnesses.