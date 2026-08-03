Random Thoughts: football and baseball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around preseason football predictions, the NWC, a GMC Coaches Poll, Delphos Jefferson and Fort Jennings, MLB trades and a hole in one.

Preseason predictions

The plan is to publish preseason NWC and WBL football predictions this week. I’m still waiting on information from some of the coaches, so the predictions may be pushed back to next week. But for now, fingers crossed, the plan is still this week.

NWC

I’ll say this now – the top half of the NWC is stacked. There’s an argument to be made for 3-4 teams as conference title contenders. It really should be an interesting year in the NWC.

GMC poll

I saw a Green Meadows Conference preseason coaches poll last week and if those predictions are accurate, it will be a two team race for the conference title, with a third team possibly in contention. The NOW Sports poll predicts Paulding as the champion with six of eight possible first place votes, while Fairview is projected as the runner-up. The Apaches received the remaining two first place votes. Paulding and Fairview are followed by Tinora, Wayne Trace, Ayersville, Antwerp, Edgerton and Hicksville.

Delphos Jefferson/Fort Jennings

In May of this year, roughly 54 percent of member schools of the Ohio High School Athletic Association rejected a proposal that would have allowed students at a public school that doesn’t offer a particular sport to play for another school within 20 miles with superintendent approval. Private schools are allowed to do and have been allowed to do so for some time.

Roughly two months later, the Student Athletic Mobility (SAM) Act was signed into law in Columbus. In essence, legislators overrode the OHSAA decision by passing legislation at the state level.

The decision hit close to home just last week. Some Fort Jennings students were interested in playing football at nearby Delphos Jefferson this season, but it was denied by Fort Jennings administrators. In an open letter, the “decision was made to ‘protect the integrity of our Musketeer athletic programs and to ensure the continued opportunities for the student-athletes who represent Jennings Local.’”

Basically, it’s a numbers game. Fort Jennings is one of the smaller schools around and doesn’t want to lose athletes to another school.

I can see both sides of the argument. It would be nice to allow these athletes the opportunity to play football but I can see why Fort Jennings is hesitant.

If Fort Jennings was a parochial or private school, it wouldn’t be an issue, they could do it. To me, it doesn’t make sense that it’s okay for private or parochial student-athletes to be afforded this opportunity, but not public school students.

MLB trades

Detroit’s Tarik Skubal to the L.A. Dodgers? That trade alone might strengthen MLB’s call for a salary cap. Like them or not though, the Dodgers are doing everything they can to try to win a third straight World Series.

I must admit – I’m surprised the Cleveland Guardians acquired Foster Griffin from the Nationals. He could be a 2-3 month rental though – he’s eligible for free agency at the end of the season.

Nathaniel Lowe from Cincinnati to Cleveland? Also interesting. He could be producted for the Guardians.

Hole in one!

Congratulations go out to Jacob Covey, who had a hole in one last week. He accomplished the feat on Thursday with a 9-iron on hole No. 7 at Willow Bend Country Club.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.