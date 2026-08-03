Real estate transfers 7/27-7/31/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between July 27-31, 2026.

Matthew R. McNamee to Shannon D. McNamee – Delphos inlots, lot 352.

Dylan Schimmoeller, Kaylee Schimmoeller to Jeremie Buzard, Crystal Buzard – a portion of Section 27 in Ridge Township.

Estate of Jeremy York, estate of Jeremy W. York, estate of Jeremy York ADM, estate of Jeremy W. York ADM, Ariel York ADM, Koda York ADM to Marcy Duvernay, Jacob Davis – Van Wert inlots, lot 1781.

Jesse E. Oliver, Rylee L. Oliver to Brandon R. Baldwin, Lindsa M. Baldwin – Van Wert inlots, lot 2835.

Patrick D. Foust, Frances E. Foust to Patrick D. Foust, Frances E. Foust – Van Wert inlots, lot 4474.

Jeffery A. Foster, Rosanah Z. Foster, Thomas M. Riggenback SHF to Servbank NA – Van Wert inlots, lot 127.

Stephen T. Mengerink, Kelly R. Mengerink to Stephen T. Mengerink, Kelly R. Mengerink – Van Wert inlots, lot 408; lot 650; lot 716; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 225-3.

Estate of Mike A. May, estate of Michael A. May to Shirley M. May – a portion of Section 25 in Willshire Township.

Estate of Michael A. May to Shirley M. May – a portion of Section 26 in Willshire Township.

Estate of Helen Kay Sadler, estate of Helen K. Sadler to Jamie L. Rahrig – Delphos inlots, lot 120; lot 121.

Estate of Debra L. Klinger to Melissa J. Pohlman – Van Wert inlots, lot 2151; lot 2152.

John W. Voltz, Susan J. Voltz, Diane K. Shale, Ronald A. Shale to KSME Acres LLC – a portion of Section 16 in Pleasant Township.

Ronald A. Shale Living Trust, Ronald A. Shale Living Trust TR, Diane K. Shale Living Trust, Diane K. Shale Living Trust TR to KSME Acres LLC – a portion of Section 16 in Pleasant Township.

John W. Voltz, Susan J. Voltz to SRE Acres LLC – a portion of Section 16 in Pleasant Township.

Ronald A. Shale Living Trust, Ronald A. Shale Living Trust TR, Diane K. Shale Living Trust, Diane K. Shale Living Trust TR to SRE Acres LLC – a portion of Section 16 in Pleasant Township.

Kathy J. Saam to Autumn E. Stripe – Van Wert inlots, lot 2270.

James J. Weiss to Joshua Weiss – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 6.

Skyler Pajari, Skyler Fisher, Harley Pajari to Rodney R. Mullins, Kimberly Mullins – Van Wert inlots, lot 2643.

Austin D. Nelson to Haley Marie Temple, Austin Temple – Van Wert inlots, lot 1010.

John Joseph Parent, Laura Parent to Samuel J. Way – Delphos inlots, lot 299; lot 300.

Kevin W. Caldwell, Beverly J. Caldwell to Kevin W. Caldwell, Beverly J. Caldwell – Van Wert inlots, lot 1174; lot lot 1381; lot 2117.

Diane Font, Diane Laing, Matthew Laing to Manuel Christopher Alvarado, Hannah Mariah Summer Alvarado, Manuel Cubillos Alvarado, Irene Alvarado – Van Wert inlots, lot 1941; Van Wert outlots, lot 142.

Estate of Lewis C. Girardot to Beth Ann Thomas, Karen S. Crouse, Karen S. Lather, Todd W. Girardot, Kurt W. Girardot – Convoy inlots, lot 80; lot 81.

Beth Ann Thomas, Roger Thomas, Karen S. Lather, Karen S. Crouse, Michael Lather, Todd W. Girardot, Melissa Girardot, Kurt W. Girardot, Diane Girardot to Clair W. Harting, Nancy A. Harting – Convoy inlots, lot 80; lot 81.

Lauren N. Eikenbary to Kyle Hamilton – Van Wert inlots, lot 2833.

Enos Schwartz, Laura Schwartz to Lauren N. Eikenbary – Van Wert inlots, lot 1653.