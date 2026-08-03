Start dates for local and area schools
VW independent staff
It won’t long before local and area children head back to school. Here are the start dates for public schools around the area, plus Delphos St. John’s and Vantage Career Center.
- Crestview Local Schools – Wednesday, August 19
- Delphos City Schools – Wednesday, August 19
- Delphos St. John’s – Wednesday, August 19
- Lincolnview Local Schools– Wednesday, August 19
- Parkway Local Schools – Wednesday, August 19
- Spencerville Local Schools – Wednesday, September 2 for grades 1-12; Thursday, September 3 for kindergarten girls only; Friday, September 4 for kindergarten boys only; Tuesday, September 8 for all kindergarten students.
- Van Wert City Schools – Wednesday August 19 for grades 1-12; Wednesday, August 26 for preschool and kindergarten; Thursday, August 27 for pre-K.
- Vantage Career Center – Thursday, August 20
- Wayne Trace Local Schools – Tuesday, August 18