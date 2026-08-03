YWCA’s Purple Lights campaign returns

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County invites all Van Wert County residents, businesses, and organizations to participate in the Annual Purple Light Nights campaign this October, in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This event aims to raise awareness of domestic violence, honor survivors, and remember those who lost their lives to abuse.

Purple is recognized internationally as the symbolic color for domestic violence awareness. Statistics show that 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men will experience some form of intimate partner violence—whether physical, emotional, financial, or psychological.

Throughout the month of October, the Van Wert County Courthouse, Municipal Court Building, and numerous local homes and businesses will be illuminated in purple as a visible reminder of the community’s commitment to ending domestic violence. These lights serve as a tribute to victims and survivors and may be considered as a reminder to those currently in abusive situations that help is available through YWCA Survivor Services.

“From July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, Van Wert County suffered three fatalities associated with domestic violence,” said Julie Schaufelberger, YWCA Director of Outreach and Communication. “We hope Van Wert County residents and businesses will join us in this awareness initiative and help prevent more fatalities within our community.”

Strands of 70 purple lights shine brightly on porches, in windows and landscaping. Each order includes a Purple Light Nights reusable yard sign. Purple yard signs and lights can be purchased with a credit card at the Persimmon Collective store: https://ywcavanwert.org/van-wert-ywca-store

Those who prefer to purchase with cash or check should contact julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org . The final date to purchase is September 3.

The YWCA Survivor Services Program provides emergency and long-term housing and support services for individuals impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. All services are available to anyone in need—regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. A 24/7 confidential hotline is available at 567.259.9501.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County and is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation.