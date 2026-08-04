The Van Wert Cougars spent some of Tuesday morning preparing for the 2026 high school football season, with the team running through various drills at Eggerss Stadium. The Cougars will scrimmage Paulding, Lima Central Catholic and defending Division VII state champion St. Henry Friday night at the stadium, then will host Crestview in the second and final scrimmage the following Friday, August 14. The regular season will begin August 21 at home against Bryan. Just how will the Cougars do this season? Check Thursday’s Sports page for our annual WBL and NWC preseason predictions. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent