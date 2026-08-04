Anonymous donation…

Frank Minnig presented a $5,000 check to Van Wert Salvation Army Major Deborah Weigner from an anonymous donor who wished to stay private. The donation came in at a time when the food pantry was running low on so many crucial items to fill the food orders for families. Requests for food continue to increase weekly and the donation will allow the Salvation Army to purchase food. Donations are always appreciated in any amount to keep programs like the Salvation Army’s food pantry and weekly feeding program going. Photo submitted