Lady Lancers host golf invitational

VW independent sports

At Willow Bend Country Club on Tuesday, Delphos St. John’s captured the Lady Lancers Invitational by five strokes. The Blue Jays finished with a 378, while Defiance was the runner-up at 383. Delphos Jefferson finished third (408), followed by host Lincolnview (426), Celina (441), Miller City (451), Bluffton (459) and Wayne Trace (470). Antwerp had two girls compete as individuals.

Defiance’s Ava Hesselschwardt shot a 69 and was the medalist. Megan Kerner of Delphos St. John’s was the runner-up (79). Rounding out the top 10: Anna Lammers (Miller City, 81); Brylee Geary (Delphos Jefferson, 82); Ella Crosby (Wayne Trace, 89); K. Geary (Delphos Jefferson, 90); Faith Cross (Delphos St. John’s, 91); Grace Custer (Lincolnview, 94); Josie Schnipke (Miller City, 95), and Ava Kelley (Celina, 99).