United for Sobriety hosting family picnic

Submitted information

United for Sobriety is inviting the community to its annual family picnic from 5-8 p.m. this Sunday, August 9, at Huggy Bear Campground, Ringwald Rd., Middle Point. The event is free and open to the public, welcoming anyone in recovery, family members, friends, and anyone who wants to support those on their recovery journey.

The family picnic is designed to provide a fun, safe, and substance-free environment where individuals and families can connect with others while enjoying a day of recreation and fellowship. Activities will include fishing, swimming, putt-putt, food, and family-friendly games, giving attendees an opportunity to build relationships and enjoy positive experiences together.

Jane Schmid

United for Sobriety is a collaborative community initiative dedicated to supporting long-term recovery by creating opportunities for connection, encouragement, and healthy living. The organization is a partnership between Westwood Behavioral Health Center and Trinity Global Methodist Church, working alongside community members and local organizations to reduce isolation and strengthen recovery support throughout Van Wert County.

Throughout the year, United for Sobriety hosts a variety of free sober activities that provide individuals and families with opportunities to connect in a welcoming environment. These include community celebrations, family events, monthly men’s and women’s gatherings, and faith exploration opportunities. By offering consistent, positive activities, United for Sobriety helps foster meaningful relationships and reminds individuals that recovery is about more than abstaining from substances—it is about building a healthy, connected, and fulfilling life.

Organizers hope the Family Picnic will introduce more people to the recovery community while providing a day of fun for individuals of all ages. Whether someone is new to recovery, has been in recovery for many years, supports a loved one, or simply wants to encourage others, everyone is welcome.

For more information about the Family Picnic, call Jane Schmid,

Drug Court Coordinator/IOP Coordinator at Westwood Behavioral Health Center at 419.203.6682. To learn more about United for Sobriety and stay up to date on upcoming sober events and activities throughout the year, visit and follow the United for Sobriety Facebook page.