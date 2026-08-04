Visiting judge picked for civil suit

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A visiting judge has been appointed to preside over court proceedings involving a Van Wert man convicted of a sex crime involving a young child.

Retired Visiting Judge Stephen Bruns of Preble County has been appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court to sit on the bench for the civil trial of David Bradford. In court filings dated July 30, Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin D. Burchfield noted he is unable to preside over the case due to a conflict.

The suit against Bradford, 57, of Ohio 116, was filed on July 15 by a neighboring family whose young child was sexually assault by him in 2024. While the matter is public record, the VW independent has chosen not to publish the names of the plantiffs.

Bradford is the husband of Van Wert County Auditor Jamie Bradford, who is not named in the lawsuit. She lost her bid for re-election during the May primary election.

The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified compensatory damages for emotional distress, loss of use and enjoyment and property, along with punitive damages.

“Since the sexual assault and defendant’s criminal conduct, plaintiffs and plaintiffs’ children have been unable to use and enjoy their residential property peacefully and without fear,” the suit states. “Plaintiffs have suffered severe emotional distress, anxiety and fear for safety and well-being of plaintiff’s children…defendant’s conduct was intentional, willful, wanton, malicious and done with reckless disregard for the rights and safety of plaintiffs.”

Court records show no hearing dates have been established yet.

In a case heard by Visiting Judge James Brogan on January 30, 2025, Bradford entered a guilty plea to a prosecutor’s bill of information to a single count of attempted gross sexual imposition, a fourth degree felony. He was then sentenced to five years of probation, was ordered to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, have no contact with the victim and no unsupervised contact with minors under the age of 13. In addition, Bradford was ordered to register as a Tier II sex offender, which means he must register his address twice a year for 25 years. He was also ordered to pay a $500 fine and court costs.

Judge Brogan was appointed to the case by the Ohio Supreme Court and Defiance attorney Peter R. Seibel was appointed as a special prosecuting attorney by then-Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger, because Bradford’s wife is the county auditor.

A bill introduced by State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) last year would directly address the situation. If enacted, Ohio House Bill 102 would close a loophole in Ohio’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification (SORN) laws, and expand those laws to prevent sex offenders from living within 2,000 feet of their victim or loitering within 1,000 feet.

Under current law, sex offenders are prohibited from living within 1,000 feet of any school, preschool, childcare center, children’s crisis care facility, or residential infant care center. However, there is no restriction preventing them from living right next door to their victim, as is the case with Bradford and the plaintiffs.

Late last year, the bill passed the Ohio House (89-2) and was sent to the Ohio Senate for consideration. According to Klopfenstein’s legislative aide, Olivia Scholl, the bill is awaiting its second hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee.